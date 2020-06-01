The Domain storefronts boarded up after reports of looting in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews are working to board up storefronts with plywood at The Domain in north Austin as a precautionary move with protests and reported looting at other businesses across Austin.

KXAN’s Will DuPree reports Nordstrom, Apple, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch & Ben Bridge at the outdoor shopping mall were in the process of covering their windows on Sunday evening.

A number of stores posted signs on their doors, as well, stating that they planned to close early on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Austin police officers responded to reports of looting at the Macy’s department store at Lakeline Mall and the Capital Plaza Target in central Austin.

Protests against police brutality have continued in the city’s downtown area throughout the weekend, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Mike Ramos in Austin.