This Canyon Creek video is spreading positivity to community members

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Canyon Creek community member is trying to spread some positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic via a community-wide music video.

A quick music video from Canyon Creek (Anu Nistala)

Anu Nistala brought her friends and neighbors a little bit closer with a quick YouTube video. Messages on signs, garages and houses served to keep spirits high as the country looks to reopen soon.

Tensions are high as protests across the country criticize state officials for not doing enough to help keep jobs and stimulate the economy. Even here in Austin, protests broke out. This came after Gov. Greg Abbott announced executive orders last week that aim to reopen businesses and state parks, ease surgery restrictions and reduce further spread of COVID-19 in Texas.

Videos like Nistala’s try to bring some comfort and help relieve some stress for people at home waiting for the state to reopen.