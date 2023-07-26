Author’s Note: This video previously aired during KXAN’s 4 p.m. show on July 7.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The only bookstore in one Central Texas town will be able to relocate to a new space after an outpouring community and online support, according to a press release from its owner.

The Book Burrow, a queer-owned bookshop in Pflugerville, sold nearly 2000 books in just under two weeks, surpassing store owner Kelsey Black’s original goal by almost double.

“I am blown away with all of the love and support we were shown during these past few weeks,” Black said. “I owe each person a debt of gratitude for reaching out in our time of need. I will forever be grateful for each individual who supported us, shared our posts, and volunteered their precious time to help us. Thank you for being a part of our community.”

The store, previously located inside the Pflugerville wine bar Three Legged Goat, will now live at unit #G in the Pecan Street Plaza (401 W. Pecan St.). The move was necessitated by a remodel of the bar.

It’s a short move for the bookstore — less than half a mile away from its previous home.

“We are, and always have been, the little bookstore that could and we have exceeded our own expectations,” said Black in the release. “This is our own space. Our permanent brick-and-mortar storefront. Welcome home, y’all.”

The release also notes that Black is “hopeful about the store’s future” and wants to make it a safe space for her customers.

A grand re-opening is scheduled for August 26.