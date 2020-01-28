The Arc will expand program to help people with autism get hired

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local nonprofit is expanding an autism training and hiring program this year after helping convert six participants into full-time Dell Technologies employees in 2019.

The Arc of the Capital Area is a regional nonprofit serving central Texans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through a partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission and Dell, the Arc launched the Autism Assets @ Work initiative last year.

Designed to promote job placement in the information technology sector, the Arc says it’s looking for recent college graduates on the autism spectrum with technological skills and experience.

Individuals selected for the program will attend a two-week training with a focus on aspects of work readiness, such as social communication and managing emotions. At the end of the training, Dell hiring managers will offer select applicants a 90-day, paid internship.

Internships can lead to full-time employment.

When the program began in 2019, nine individuals with autism completed the two week training. Dell chose six of these for summer internships and later full-time employment.

The Arc began recruiting candidates for the 2020 program early this month and will continue until the end of March.

More information is available here.