(NEXSTAR) – Though Texas isn’t home to the majority of America’s richest people – California holds that title – it is home to the wealthiest American, according to Forbes. He’s one of 43 Texas residents that made Forbes’ list this year, even though his net worth just took a hit.

That’s right, Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla and SpaceX, and the newest CEO of Twitter, is Texas’ wealthiest person. When Forbes released its list of the 400 wealthiest people living in America, Musk’s net worth sat at $251 billion. As of Friday, his net worth is listed as slightly less than $175 billion, according to Forbes, which is still roughly $25 billion more than the next wealthiest American, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Other Texas billionaires have gained wealth through various ventures, including retail, athletics, oil, investments, hearing aids, and alcohol.

After Musk, Alice Walton ranks as the second-wealthiest Texas resident and the richest woman in the Lone Star State. According to Forbes, the main source of her wealth stems from Walmart – she’s the only daughter of the retail chain’s founder, Sam Walton. She doesn’t work for Walmart like her brothers, Rob and Jim, but instead serves as chairman for the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Among the wealthiest Texans are Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies; Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys; spouses Stanley Kroenke and Ann Walton Kroenke (though ranked separately); Tilman Fertitta, owner of the Houston Rockets; Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia; and Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

Here are the 15 richest people in Texas, their sources of wealth, and wealth at the time Forbes released its list:

Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX) – $251 billion Alice Walton (Walmart) – $55.7 billion Michael Dell (Dell Technologies) – $50 billion Jerry Jones (Dallas Cowboys) – $16 billion Stanley Kroenke (sports, real estate) – $12.9 billion Jeffery Hildebrand (oil) – $11 billion Andrew Beal (banks, real estate) – $10.3 billion Autry Stephens (oil) – $10 billion Ann Walton Kroenke (Walmart) – $8.3 billion Robert F. Smith (private equity) – $8 billion Tilman Fertitta (Houston Rockets, entertainment) – $7.7 billion Joe Gebbia (Airbnb)- $7.6 billion Charles Butt (supermarkets) – $7.5 billion Richard Kinder (pipelines) – $7.3 billion Dannine Avara (pipelines) – $6.9 billion

Musk was the only Texas resident to rank among the top 10 wealthiest Americans on Forbes’ list. He edged out Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates.

You can view Forbes’ full list and methodology here.