AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire damaged a home in Lake Travis Thanksgiving night.

The Lake Travis Fire Department said the fire broke out at a home on Mercer Falls Road near Lake Travis Middle School.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday night a family called 911 after smelling and seeing smoke billowing out their home. During this time, the family evacuated as they waited for firefighters. Lake Travis Fire said there are no reported injuries.

Fire crews fight house fire in Lake Travis. (Photo: Tim Holcomb/KXAN)

Firefighters located flames in the attic of the home.

Crews were able to put the fire out. Investigators are working to figure out the cause.