Thai, How Are You? downtown Austin restaurant has closed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the local favorite, downtown Thai and sushi restaurant Thai, How Are You? announced it has closed.

In a post on its website and social media accounts, the restaurant, located at 2100 Guadalupe St., said:

Dear Customers,



After careful consideration during the break, we have decided to close the restaurant.



We know this decision will disappoint so many of you who made us your regular spot and it breaks Noi’s heart to walk away.



Thank you for honoring us with your patronage and for allowing us to serve you!



We will miss most of you a lot, some of you a little and a couple of you not so much at all.



To all of you, we hope you enjoy the best of luck in 2020 and beyond!



Thanks,

Noi and David

Thai, How Are You? became the official name of the restaurant in 2014, after owner Somyong (Noi) Sukkij changed it to include a nod to the famous “Hi, How Are You?” mural on the wall of the restaurant’s 21 street side of the building.

According to its website, Noi, of Thailand, was the first in her family to attend high school and college and came to the U.S. with $200 in her pocket.

In a comment on its Facebook post, the restaurant explained that it would not be reopening in 2020.