Texas winter storm live updates: Icy roads, frigid temps expected Thursday, Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — As a winter storm barrels toward Central Texas with freezing rain and sleet in store for the area, it will undoubtedly create slick roads and poor driving conditions for Thursday and potentially into Friday as temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing.

Once the weekend hits, the area will gradually warm up and any remaining ice should melt. This will be a brief storm compared to the historic 2021 blast that lasted about a week and led to mass power outages and water loss for days.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Austin area from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. Mason and San Saba counties have the warning active from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Here are resources from KXAN to help you prepare and stay weather-aware during the storm.

Live Updates

4:45 a.m.: About 2,400 Austin Energy customers in the Old West neighborhood are without power, according to Autin Energy’s outage map. The estimated time of restoration is listed as 5:41 a.m., but that could change as weather conditions also change.

4:30 a.m.: Temperatures across the area are either at freezing or below as rain turns into freezing rain and sleet. Winds are also picking up as storm systems blow through the area.

The City of Austin said it will have community warming centers open for those who need them, 24 hours a day while the conditions call for it.

We’re also getting reports that roads in Gillespie County are now beginning to ice over. Stay off the roads unless you absolutely have to travel.

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

26° / 19°
Freezing Rain/Sleet
Freezing Rain/Sleet 100% 26° 19°

Friday

35° / 21°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 35° 21°

Saturday

44° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 44° 26°

Sunday

52° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 30°

Monday

52° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 52° 32°

Tuesday

57° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 57° 36°

Wednesday

62° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 62° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

32°

5 AM
Freezing Rain
100%
32°

31°

6 AM
Freezing Rain
100%
31°

30°

7 AM
Freezing Rain
100%
30°

30°

8 AM
Freezing Rain
100%
30°

30°

9 AM
Freezing Rain
100%
30°

29°

10 AM
Freezing Rain
100%
29°

27°

11 AM
Freezing Rain
90%
27°

26°

12 PM
Light Freezing Rain
60%
26°

24°

1 PM
Light Freezing Rain
60%
24°

24°

2 PM
Light Freezing Rain
60%
24°

26°

3 PM
Light Freezing Rain
50%
26°

28°

4 PM
Freezing Drizzle
50%
28°

26°

5 PM
Cloudy
30%
26°

24°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
24°

22°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
22°

21°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
21°

21°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
21°

20°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
20°

20°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
20°

21°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
21°

21°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
21°

20°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
20°

20°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
20°

19°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
19°

Austin-Travis County

