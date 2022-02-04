Texas winter storm live updates: Frigid Friday in store

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday’s winter storm that brought freezing rain and sleet has now moved on, but a wind chill advisory is in place.

The storm brought ice accumulations as high as 0.30″ in the Austin area, and elevated roadways were iced over and dangerous. Travel is highly discouraged through midday Friday.

A wind chill advisory is in place through 9 a.m. Friday, with wind chill values in the single digits for most of the Central Texas area.

Here are resources from KXAN to help you prepare and stay weather-aware Friday.

Live Updates

7:20 a.m.: Gov. Greg Abbott and state leaders are scheduled to give another briefing on the state’s power grid at 10:30 a.m. Friday. That’s about two hours after the Electric Reliability Council of Texas predicts the state’s peak power demand as Texans try to warm up amid frigid temperatures due to an arctic cold front.

7 a.m.: A wrecked car on RM 2222 in northwest Austin couldn’t be towed away immediately due to icy road conditions, APD said. The car has been on the shoulder of the road near McNeil Drive overnight, and no one was inside when officers got to the scene. A tow truck should be able to get up there after sunrise to get it. It’s just another example of how icy some roads still are in the area.

6:30 a.m.: CapMetro will again operate on its Critical Service Schedule from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. as icy roads persist Friday. Buses will work in 30- and 60-minute frequencies.

City of Austin non-essential services are closed for today due to the weather. Austin Resource Recovery has stopped trash collection services for the rest of the week and will resume next week. Customers won’t be charged for excess trash when service resumes on your regularly scheduled day.

5:30 a.m.: There are plenty of cancelations at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport this morning, but there are also airlines who, at least for now, plan to keep service going despite lingering ice from Thursday and bitter-cold temperatures. KXAN’s Candy Rodriguez was at ABIA surveying the scene. Contract your airline if you need to check the status of your flight, and you can check the airport’s online flight board.

Some airlines have completely stopped their arrivals and departures from ABIA. They are:

5 a.m.: KXAN’s Nick Bannin has been out on the roads this morning to give you an idea of the travel risks, and he reports the left lane of Interstate 35 has patches of ice. Crews have put down more brine on some roads to help keep ice off them, but that’s not a guarantee the roads will be safe to drive on. Again, don’t travel unless you absolutely have to this morning.

Any elevated roads, like overpasses and flyovers, still have ice on them and are dangerous, he said. Some of it is black ice, meaning it’s tough to see if you can see it at all. Be careful if you have to travel. Take it slow.

4:30 a.m.: Roads are still slick as temperatures plummeted to the 10s overnight. A 14-car pile-up on Interstate 35 southbound at U.S. Highway 290 Thursday night closed the freeway until around 11 p.m., but thankfully there was only one minor injury reported in the crash. Temperatures are expected to get above freezing this afternoon, so some melting should happen.