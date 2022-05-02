AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whataburger is offering teachers across the country free breakfast during Teacher Appreciation Week.

The popular San Antonio-headquartered fast-food restaurant said teachers can get breakfast items for free from 5-9 a.m. every day, May 2-7. All they have to do is show their school ID card and they can score free food.

By using the online discount code WHATATEACHER22, they can also get a 25% discount on merchandise through the Whatastore, Whataburger’s online shopping site.

Also part of the burger joint’s celebration, the WhatATeacher awards are designed the highlight all the outstanding things teachers do in their communities. Through the awards, Whataburger donates $30,000 via 30 winners nominated by their peers in the communities Whataburger serves. Each winner gets $1,000 for their school.

Whataburger was a little early in showing its appreciation for Canyon Ridge Middle School teacher and coach, Cody Redfern. A self-described Whataburger fanatic, two of Redfern’s students emailed Whataburger’s corporate office to tell executives how great he is. In response, Whataburger threw a party for him and the community March 29 at its Steiner Ranch location. Redfern got free Whataburger merch and swag, along with free Whataburger meals for a year.

Redfern said it was “the most heartfelt moment I’ve ever had,” and that he’s proud of how teachers can make an impact on a young person’s life.