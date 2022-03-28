SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A new survey has named Texas State University in San Marcos one of the top R2, or high research activity), universities in the country.

The survey, conducted by steppingblocks.com, ranked universities by region and scored Texas State as the sixth-best in the south. Within Texas, Southern Methodist University and Texas Christian University are the state’s other R2 universities included on the list.

Among female alumni under the age of 40 making more than $100,000, Bobcat women made an average of $126,225.

Texas State University sign. (KXAN File Photo)

The top majors for these high-earning women alumni include accounting, healthcare and marketing.

“Specifically, the companies for the women that are making the most money that we were able to find in the study were USAA, Deloitte and Dell,” said Ray Rogers, Texas State’s career services director.

Steppingblocks.com said that rankings were based on demographic, education and employment data from hundreds of different sources.

For Rogers, he said helping students graduate with a good job lined up is part of his mission at Texas State. Beyond graduation, he added the university also offers lifelong career support to its alumni.

“Graduates who start their career in a higher position with higher salaries excel in their careers much faster than their peers,” Rogers said. ” We also know that students who have at least one strong faculty/staff mentor in college and who provide career support are more confident and career-ready when beginning their job search, leading to greater career outcomes.”