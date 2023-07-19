Students create art at Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (TSBVI) will hold a career fair Wednesday for residential instructors and support staff.

The fair will be at the school at 1100 W 45th St from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to TSBVI, the school will offer information, tours of the 45-acre campus, on-site applications and a chance to meet with human resources about pay and benefits.

TSBVI said starting pay is equivalent to $20 an hour.

There are links for applications online as well as current job openings.

According to the school’s website, The Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired was established by the Sixth Texas Legislature on August 16, 1856, as The Blind Institute, with five members of the board of trustees appointed by Governor Elisha M. Pease.