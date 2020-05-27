Texas Railroad Commission investigating Kinder Morgan for ‘multiple’ erosion complaints

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Railroad Commission says they are investigating multiple complaints regarding work on the Kinder Morgan natural gas pipeline.

The railroad commission said the complaints are regarding erosion control, and R.J. DeSilva with the commission says “our investigation of the complaints is to ensure Kinder Morgan is in compliance with those commission rules.”

He said the complaints starting coming in May 13. Following severe weather on May 15 and 16, Myra Corbett, a landowner in Blanco County, said her land has been affected by runoff and erosion due to the pipeline. She said she and another Blanco County landowner filed complaints with the commission and said Kinder Morgan didn’t do enough to control erosion.

Mark Weiler, another landowner in Blanco County, said the same thing. Water from storms overtook portions of his land, and he places the blame on Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan was given a notice of violation for a drilling incident on the Blanco River in March, and the pause in construction is specific to that site.