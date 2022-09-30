AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Texas Republicans and Democrats watched Friday night’s debate closely. Members of both parties hoped the faceoff between Beto O’Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott inspired undecided voters to cast ballots in their candidate’s favor.

In Austin, Texas and Travis County Democrats watched the debate at an east side restaurant. The event drew plenty of O’Rourke fans.

Executive Director for Texas Democrats Jamarr Brown said the party hopes young people will mobilize after the debate and ongoing campaign efforts on college campuses.

“This election is about who we are, and our young people are watching us, how we vote, and how we govern,” said Brown.

Travis County Republicans did not host a party in Austin for the event, but neighboring members in Williamson and Hays Counties did gather.

Communications Director for Travis County Republicans Andy Hogue said those watching the debate will agree on similar points of focus for Abbott’s party. The largest being the economy.

“Chances are people are still going to vote on the economy,” said Hogue. “It’s always about the economy and how people are doing, and most Texans are pretty sure Texas is leading the way in the nation.”

Campaign efforts continue across the state for both parties with Election Day drawing ever closer. The deadline to register to vote to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 election quickly approaches as well, that being Oct. 11. Early voting begins Oct. 24th.