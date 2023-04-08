CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Planning to go fishing this summer? Be aware of several fish consumption bans and advisories across Texas.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has several active consumption bans and advisories for fish across the state.

In Central Texas, there is one advisory for striped bass and longnose gar in Canyon Lake due to a mercury concern.

TPWD said adults and children aged 12 and older should not eat more than two 8-ounce servings per month. Children under age 12 should not eat more than two 4-ounce servings per month.

Additionally, no striped bass or longnose gar should be eaten by women who are pregnant, could become pregnant or are breastfeeding.

Traveling outside Central Texas to fish? Other freshwater consumption advisories are in place in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; Houston/Galveston area; Northeast/Southeast Texas; the Panhandle; South Texas and the Valley area.

Saltwater consumption advisories are in place for the Gulf of Mexico, in the Houston/Galveston area and along the Louisiana border.

Two total consumption bans are in place for all fish and crabs in portions of upper Lavaca Bay in Calhoun County and the Donna Irrigation System in Hidalgo County.