Texas nonprofit counters Haiti relief efforts with 150K meal drive

Mission of Hope’s Haitian team is providing medical resources and relief after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern portion of the island Saturday. (Courtesy: Mission of Hope)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Following last month’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti, Cedar Park-based nonprofit Mission of Hope will continue its rehabilitation efforts in Haiti, one meal at a time.

The nonprofit will host a meal-packing event Saturday at the Life Austin Amphitheater and aims to prepare 150,000 meals for distribution to Haitians impacted by the earthquake. To date, the nonprofit has distributed more than seven million meals to those in need.

Mission of Hope founder Brad Johnson traveled to Haiti in late August and said immediate efforts are still centered around providing food, shelter, medical care and other essential services to impacted residents. As the situation stabilizes, he said the nonprofit will continues its efforts in providing quality education while rebuilding schools, churches and other facilities damaged in the storm.

“The need is not going to go away anytime soon, it’s gonna keep up,” he said. “So we just got to keep the meals coming.”

For more information about the event, click here.