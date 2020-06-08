Texas man dies after being pulled from Guadalupe River

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) —  A 40-year-old man died Sunday after being pulled from the Guadalupe River near Cypress Bend Park in New Braunfels.

He was identified by the New Braunfels Police Department as Chad Aaron Maples, from Arlington.

Witnesses said Maples was seen struggling in the water upriver before he disappeared under the water around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from the New Braunfels Police Department.

When New Braunfels police officers and paramedics with the New Braunfels Fire Department arrived on the scene, bystanders had found him and pulled him onto a rock in the middle of the river. The release said officers went in the water and took him to shore to administer life-saving measures.

Maples was taken to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

