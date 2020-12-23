Texas EquuSearch suspends its operations related to search for missing Texas State student

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The nonprofit Texas EquuSearch has suspended its involvement in the search for Jason Landry, a 21-year-old Texas State University student who went missing about a week ago.

Landry was on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas when his Nissan Altima was found wrecked on Salt Flat Road near Luling. He was no where to be found.

Texas EquuSearch said on Dec. 22 investigators and two search teams have looked for Landry in any place he could be. Helicopters, infrared cameras, drones, sonar and dogs were all used to try and find him alongside searchers on foot, ATVs and horseback.

“We will not speculate on what may have happen to Jason, but we feel the vast area surrounding the accident scene has been thoroughly searched… and Jason still hasn’t been found,” Texas EquuSearch said.

The nonprofit said its operations on the case are suspended until law enforcement provides more information on a specific area to search.

Other agencies involved in the search are Texas Search and Rescue, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Highway Patrol and the Texas State Police Department.

Texas EquuSearch was started a little over 20 years ago, according to its website, and does searches across the nation and globe.