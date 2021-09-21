Texas DPS looking for man, vehicle involved in hit-and-run in southwest Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian that caused serious injuries Sunday night in southwest Travis County.

DPS says it responded to the crash near the 9200 block of West U.S. Highway 290 near Ledgestone Terrace around 11 p.m. Sunday.

DPS says the vehicle, described by witnesses as possibly a 2010-2011 black, four-door Honda Civic, drifted onto the shoulder and hit a pedestrian. The driver failed to stop and render aid.

The driver was described by witnesses as a man in his 20s, around 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with short hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt at the time of the crash. The vehicle will have damage to the front and right side mirror and was missing a right turn signal light.

Anyone with information about this hit and run can contact the Texas Department of Public Safety at (512) 424-7391.