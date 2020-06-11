Texas DPS identify woman killed in Burnet County crash on SH 71

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the woman killed in a deadly crash on State Highway 71 Tuesday in Burnet County.

DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash at 12:02 p.m. The said a 2014 Ford Fusion was stopped on County Road 403 facing southbound. At the same time, a 2017 Dodge pickup was heading west on SH 71.

DPS said the Ford failed to yield the right of way as it entered the intersection of CR 403 and SH 71, resulting in the truck crashing into the car.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, Loretta McClinton, 46, was declared dead at the scene.