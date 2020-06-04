Texas DPS identifies victims from deadly crash on SH 71 in May

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the victims of a deadly crash that happened in the 3800 block of State Highway 71 near the 130 toll road in eastern Travis County May 17.

According to Texas DPS, around 11:40 p.m. a 2001 Honda Accord was heading west on State Highway 71 in the eastbound lane of travel. A 2010 Toyota Corolla heading east crashed into the Accord head on.

One person in the Honda was killed and two others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The person in the Honda killed was identified as Eulisses Martinez Zavala, 20.

Both people in the Toyota were killed as a result of the crash. They were identified as Miguel Diaz, 45, and Ramiro Arenas Aguilar, 60.