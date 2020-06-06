Texas DPS identifies driver who was hit, killed while trying to change his flat tire on Parmer Lane

A person was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Parmer Lane Wednesday, May 20. (Tim Holcomb/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas DPS has released the identity of the man who was killed during a crash on Parmer Lane on May 20.

According to DPS, 45-year-old Patrick Obumnene, of Pflugerville, was stopped in the right lane of Parmer Lane due to a flat tire at around 4:42 p.m. DPS says that a 2017 Nissan NV200 was traveling west on Parmer Lane in the same lane.

BACKGROUND: Person dies after crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in northwest Austin

At this time, DPS says, the driver attempted to swerve left to avoid a collision with Obumnene’s Lexus and and hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Westbound Parmer Lane was closed for several hours.