Texas DPS identifies driver who was hit, killed while trying to change his flat tire on Parmer Lane

Local

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Parmer Lane Auto Ped Fatal 5-20-20

A person was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Parmer Lane Wednesday, May 20. (Tim Holcomb/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas DPS has released the identity of the man who was killed during a crash on Parmer Lane on May 20.

According to DPS, 45-year-old Patrick Obumnene, of Pflugerville, was stopped in the right lane of Parmer Lane due to a flat tire at around 4:42 p.m. DPS says that a 2017 Nissan NV200 was traveling west on Parmer Lane in the same lane.

At this time, DPS says, the driver attempted to swerve left to avoid a collision with Obumnene’s Lexus and and hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Westbound Parmer Lane was closed for several hours.

