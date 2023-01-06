AUSTIN (KXAN) — The longer Christmas trees stay in our homes, the higher risk they have of catching fire.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, one-third of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January.
Because of that, a waste collection company in Central Texas is giving folks the chance to recycle their trees.
Texas Disposal Systems is offering people the opportunity to save their homes from potential danger while also giving back to the environment.
TDS says tossing trees into the trash still puts them at risk of catching fire, so transforming them into mulch is much more ideal.
This is part of TDS’s free Christmas tree recycling program, which runs through the end of the month.
The waste collection company is collecting unflocked Christmas trees, holly, pumpkins, and other holiday decorations.
This is an effort to avoid the potential for fires sparking from dried out old trees and decorations.
“Recycling your Christmas trees and having them broken down into compost and mulch that can be used at a later time is a much safer and sustainable way to ensure that it’s not going to end up in the trash,” Texas Disposal Systems senior marketing communications specialist Katy Fordyce said.
TDS is asking that people avoid dropping off trees with flocking, lights, ornaments or metal.
Otherwise, they may charge you a $55 contamination fee.
Once trees and decorations are converted, the compost and mulch will be available for purchase at Garden-Ville stores spread throughout Central Texas.
Christmas Tree Collection Sites:
All collection sites are open December 27 – January 31
TDS Landfill Creedmoor
Mon – Sat 7 a.m. – Sunset / Sun Closed
3016 FM 1327 Creedmoor, TX 78610 Ph: 512.421.1362
TDS & Garden-Ville Bee Cave
Mon – Fri 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Sat 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. / Sun Closed
4001 RR 620 S. Bee Cave, TX 78738 Ph: 512.263.5265
TDS & Garden-Ville Georgetown
Mon – Fri 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Sat 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. / Sun Closed
250 W.L. Walden Dr., Georgetown, TX 78626 Ph: 512.930.1715
Garden-Ville Evans Rd. San Antonio
Mon – Fri 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Sat 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. / Sun Close
7561 E. Evans Rd. San Antonio, TX 78266 Ph: 210.651.6115
Garden-Ville SARA San Antonio
Mon – Fri 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. / Sat Closed / Sun Closed
1280 FM 1516 #2, Converse, TX 78109 Ph: 210.483.1951
Garden-Ville Victoria
Mon – Fri 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Sat 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. / Sun Closed
18125 FM 1686, Victoria, TX 77905 Ph: 361.897.1500