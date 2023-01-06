AUSTIN (KXAN) — The longer Christmas trees stay in our homes, the higher risk they have of catching fire.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, one-third of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January.

Because of that, a waste collection company in Central Texas is giving folks the chance to recycle their trees.

Texas Disposal Systems is offering people the opportunity to save their homes from potential danger while also giving back to the environment.

TDS says tossing trees into the trash still puts them at risk of catching fire, so transforming them into mulch is much more ideal.

This is part of TDS’s free Christmas tree recycling program, which runs through the end of the month.

The waste collection company is collecting unflocked Christmas trees, holly, pumpkins, and other holiday decorations.

This is an effort to avoid the potential for fires sparking from dried out old trees and decorations.

“Recycling your Christmas trees and having them broken down into compost and mulch that can be used at a later time is a much safer and sustainable way to ensure that it’s not going to end up in the trash,” Texas Disposal Systems senior marketing communications specialist Katy Fordyce said.

TDS is asking that people avoid dropping off trees with flocking, lights, ornaments or metal.

Otherwise, they may charge you a $55 contamination fee.

Once trees and decorations are converted, the compost and mulch will be available for purchase at Garden-Ville stores spread throughout Central Texas.

Christmas Tree Collection Sites:

All collection sites are open December 27 – January 31

TDS Landfill Creedmoor

Mon – Sat 7 a.m. – Sunset / Sun Closed

3016 FM 1327 Creedmoor, TX 78610 Ph: 512.421.1362

TDS & Garden-Ville Bee Cave

Mon – Fri 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Sat 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. / Sun Closed

4001 RR 620 S. Bee Cave, TX 78738 Ph: 512.263.5265

TDS & Garden-Ville Georgetown

Mon – Fri 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Sat 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. / Sun Closed

250 W.L. Walden Dr., Georgetown, TX 78626 Ph: 512.930.1715

Garden-Ville Evans Rd. San Antonio

Mon – Fri 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Sat 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. / Sun Close

7561 E. Evans Rd. San Antonio, TX 78266 Ph: 210.651.6115

Garden-Ville SARA San Antonio

Mon – Fri 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. / Sat Closed / Sun Closed

1280 FM 1516 #2, Converse, TX 78109 Ph: 210.483.1951

Garden-Ville Victoria

Mon – Fri 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. / Sat 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. / Sun Closed

18125 FM 1686, Victoria, TX 77905 Ph: 361.897.1500