Texas companies play a large part in refueling the space race

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Texas has always had a big hand in the country’s space exploration, but with new startups dedicated to exploring what’s beyond Earth’s atmosphere, the Lone Star State is leading the country’s continued effort.

Elon Musk moved much of his SpaceX operation to South Texas, Jeff Bezos has Blue Origin in Van Horn near El Paso and a bunch of space tech startups with a combined venture capital total of $6 billion are fueling more growth.

Firefly Aerospace in Cedar Park, satellite-launching EXOS Aerospace in the Dallas metroplex and Intuitive Machines in Houston are all fledging companies in the thick of it.

But at the heart of seeing what’s actually out there isn’t necessarily curiosity — it’s cash.

