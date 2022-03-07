Texas boy battling cancer sworn in as honorary police officer at 5 Central Texas agencies

On March 7, 2022, Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel was sworn in as an honorary police officer at several agencies in Central Texas, including the Austin Police Department and Travis County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel has been battling terminal brain and spinal cancer since 2018. (Travis County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of law enforcement leaders in the Central Texas area on Monday swore in a boy who’s been battling terminal brain and spinal cancer since 2018.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel is from Pearland, Texas. He’s been on a mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies, but now he’s well above his goal.

He started his journey earlier this year to help raise awareness of childhood cancer, according to KXAN’s sister station in Texarkana.

On Monday, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon, Williamson County Sheriff Mike Gleason, Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps and Hays County Chief Deputy Mike Davenport all took part in a ceremony with DJ.

“DJ’s challenges in life presented all of us with the opportunity to enjoy his giant personality and loving heart,” the Travis County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media.