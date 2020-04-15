Texas AG Paxton warns company touting coronavirus cures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Partnered with the FTC, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called for Resurgence Medical Spa LLC to come clean when it comes to claiming their product can prevent and cure COVID-19.

Attorney General Paxton says the claims around Resurgence Medical’s vitamin C intravenous infusions are a direct violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and federal consumer protection law.

“As communities work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure that those suffering receive the potentially life-saving treatment they need, my office is working diligently to stop deceptive claims and false cures,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will not allow anyone or any business to take advantage of Texans during this national health crisis.”

Under the current Texas consumer protection statues, it is illegal to take advantage of a person during a disaster situation or engage in deceptive practices.

Because more people are spending time inside and online, it has opened the door for scammers to come in. The FDA says an at-home coronavirus test hasn’t been approved yet, let alone an at-home cure.

The FDA also warns people to be on the lookout for scammer selling in-demand products like hand sanitizer and masks, but have no intention of delivering them because of the lack of supplies.

People who think they are a victim of a scam can call the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at (800) 621-0508 or file a complaint online.