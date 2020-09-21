Texas Advocacy Project’s Virtual Black and White Ball

A Virtual Speakeasy

KXAN is a proud sponsor of the 14th annual Black and White Ball benefiting the Texas Advocacy Project.
The group is a non-profit law firm that provides free legal help for victims of sexual assault, stalking, domestic and dating violence.
The Virtual Speakeasy is Saturday, September 26 at 7pm for the hour-long presentation and auctions, followed by a short concert featuring Jimmy Vaughn!

Don your 1920’s apparel, grab a cocktail, and have a Ball with us virtually!
Prohibition era costumes are encouraged. We will be sending out costume ideas, including where to shop, fashion tips, cocktail recipes, and how to host your own house party should you choose.
Want to join the party? Watch the livestream with us on September 26th!

