Texas 21-year-old arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 21-year-old was arrested Tuesday after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 35 in San Marcos over the weekend, the San Marcos Police Department said.

SMPD said 31-year-old Adam Martinez was killed after the crash early Saturday morning. Martinez was found near the west access road in the 3300 block of I-35. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Giovanni Fernandez, 21, after looking through evidence at the scene and surveillance footage which showed a dark-colored Toyota Camry hitting Martinez and driving away, SMPD said.

Fernandez was later found by police and booked into Hays County jail on a charge of Accident Involving Death — a second-degree felony. His bond has not been set, police said.

This is the third fatal crash investigated by San Marcos police this year, police said.