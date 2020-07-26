Tesla Owners Club of Austin hosts parade to celebrate car company’s Texas Gigafactory

AUSTIN (KXAN) — About 75 Austin Tesla owners spent their day celebrating the car company’s recent announcement of its next auto assembly plant – a ‘Gigafactory’ – in the Austin area.

(KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

The group, all Tesla drivers, met on East Riverside Drive and held a caravan to the new site off State Highway 130 and Harold Green Road.

The Tesla Owners Club of Austin is a local car club that formed in April.

On Wednesday, CEO Elon Musk announced during a conference that Tesla would be bringing its “stunning” factory to the area – where the company will build its upcoming Cybertruck pickup.

During the Wednesday conference, Musk also added that the Gigafactory would include a “ecological paradise” environment around it, similar to a park.

“We’re going to have a boardwalk with a hiking and biking trail. An ecological paradise. It’ll have a hiking and biking trail and a stream,” said Musk. “And it’ll be open to the public.”

The company is expected to create 5,000 new jobs, but that number could end up being even higher. It’s estimated that the factory could also attracted over 4,000 new non-Tesla jobs due to secondary effects.

In regards to growth in the Del Valle area, Doug Launius, Principle at Markeplace Real Estate Group said, “Tesla is throwing gasoline on the fire that’s already happening out here.”

Tesla says its Cybertruck will be available next year.