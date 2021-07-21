Temporary housing found for tenants forced to relocate from south Austin complex

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Rosemont at Oak Valley apartments announced Tuesday at the Travis County Commissioners court that they have found extended stays for their tenants.

Tenants of the apartments complex are being asked to relocate after the complex was made aware of numerous facility issues due to damage from February’s winter storm. Relocations are hoping to be completed by August 1.

The facility has counted about 87 tenants that will need to be relocated in temporary housing. These tenants will be provided with packing, moving, and storage options for all of their property.

A majority of the tenants have expressed intentions of returning to the complex once repairs have been completed.

A major question in the county commission’s’ discussion was: “Who is going to pay for these relocations, storage units, and temporary housing costs?”

Travis County Executive Sherri Fleming said the general fund would be the most applicable and flexible with assistance to cover those costs.

Many of the families in need of relocation have children. In response to the change of location for children to be heading to and from school, Austin Independent School District has offered to reroute their bus routes to accommodate people at the temporary extended stay facilities.