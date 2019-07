WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday morning, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported that the missing teen with special needs who went missing around 1 a.m. had been found.

Deputies say he left his Terra Vista home and was last seen around 1 a.m. before being reported as found around 6 a.m. Deputies did not give the teen’s last name.

According to WCSO, he is doing well.