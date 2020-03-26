Teen dies in Gillespie County after her vehicle is swept away in heavy rain

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — According to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, one person was killed last Saturday night after they were swept away by fast-moving water at the Pedernales River crossing on Alfred Petsch Road during heavy rain.

The sheriff’s office along with Fredericksburg Fire and EMS said the victim’s vehicle was swept away at around 9:26 p.m.

When emergency responders found the vehicle they learned there were four people inside at the time it got swept away. Three people, ages 36, 15 and 14 made it out of the car safely. A 14-year-old girl was still missing.

Paramedics and emergency responders began searching the area for the missing girl. She was found around 11 p.m. in the water about a mile from where the vehicle was swept away. CPR was performed and she was brought to Hill Country Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The girl along with the other passengers in the car were all from Bastrop.