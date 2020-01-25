Taylor PD warns of scam call where suspect impersonates officer, asks for money

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Taylor Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving someone impersonating an officer and demanding money as part of a fake investigation.

Taylor PD said on Thursday a Williamson County resident contacted them about a phone call they had received from someone saying they were a TPD officer.

The suspect allegedly told the resident there was suspicious activity with their social security number and a money laundering investigation had been opened.

According to TPD, the suspect told the resident to withdraw cash then meet them in Austin with the money, their bank card and driver’s license.

After the phone call the resident called TPD, who confirmed it was a scam.

In a press release TPD stated it will will never call a resident and demand money due to an open investigation. The department also encourages anyone solicited into suspicious activity to call the police immediately.