Taylor ISD superintendent offers teaching scholarships from own salary

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Taylor ISD superintendent is paying it forward to his students after announcing he’s received a contract extension from the Taylor school board.

Superintendent Devin Padavil wrote on Twitter Tuesday he is offering scholarships, out of his own salary, of $1,000 and $500 to two seniors who pursue teaching or any field of service in college.

Padavil said the gesture was inspired by his senior English teacher.

“26 years ago I left HS at the bottom of my class. Today, I get to lead a district on the rise and last night the school board extended my contract. None of this would be possible had it not been for my senior English teacher pushing me to win a $1000 scholarship for college,” Padavil wrote on Twitter.

Padavil’s offer comes at a time when school districts across Central Texas are facing teacher shortages and additional faculty and staff stresses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin ISD administration is asking its Board of Trustees to give teachers two Fridays, Feb. 11 and March 4, off with pay “to offer some measure of stress relief during the pandemic.”

Two weeks ago, Hays CISD directed its principals to recruit parents for substitute teaching roles in response to shortages due to the omicron variant.

A 2021 teacher workforce report from the University of Houston and Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation showed that nearly half of the Texas teachers who started teaching in 2010 had left the profession by 2020.

KXAN reached out to Taylor ISD for additional information on Padavil’s offer. We will update this story when we hear back.