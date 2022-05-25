TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A Taylor Independent School District student was removed from a class Wednesday after making a “threatening comment” to students in a class, according to a district letter sent to families.

The letter said the student was “quickly removed” from class and will not be at school for the remainder of the year.

Thursday is the last day of school for Taylor ISD students.

“Given these sensitive times, please speak with your children about the serious consequences of false threats that take place in person or on social media. We will work to make these last two days feel calm and positive for our students,” the letter read.