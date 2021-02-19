Tarrytown Pharmacy calls, messages customers before severe weather reminding them to pick up medicine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Millions of Americans rely on medicines to survive, but with icy roads in Texas, people were stuck at home for days, and some people ran out of medicine or were dangerously low on supply.

Tarrytown Pharmacy had to close Monday through Wednesday, but they were able to fill a few emergency prescriptions since some of their employees and customers live within walking distance.

They also used social media and called customers reminding them to refill medicine before the winter weather.

“We posted it on our Facebook, we put it on our phone system that, ‘Hey, bad weather is coming so do your best to be proactive get your medicines now,’” said Rannon Ching, head pharmacist at Tarrytown Pharmacy.

Longtime customer Kay McNutt says she always makes sure she is well-stocked when severe weather is in the forecast, but the reminder from Tarrytown Pharmacy is always nice.

“They are really good at communicating with us and we are on a med sync program, but for this particular time, they made sure we had all our medication and had it all ready for us and had an emergency time to pick it up,” McNutt said.

What can you do if you are running low or run out of medicine?

“It really just depends on what the medication is,” Ching said. “So for a lot of prescriptions if you miss a few days of it, it is not going to be the end of the world. Some blood pressure medicines and some cholesterol missing a day or two won’t be the end of the world and you can get by. If you wanted to half your medication, that is fine. To be honest, missing a full day and missing a day or two there is still going to be enough in your bloodstream so it won’t really affect you.”

The best advice is to plan ahead if you can and make sure your medication is filled before severe weather events.



