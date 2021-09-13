Tanya Tucker pulls out of ACL Fest due to COVID-19 concerns, hip surgery

FILE – Tanya Tucker performs “Bring My Flowers Now” at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Tucker turns 62 on Oct. 10. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Country music icon Tanya Tucker said she’s canceling all of her remaining 2021 tour dates due to not only COVID-19 concerns, but she’s also recovering from an emergency hip surgery she had in July.

That includes her upcoming show scheduled for the first weekend of ACL Fest.

She made the announcement to her fans Monday via Twitter, saying it “pains her to do this.”

“Hey y’all, with my d— hip still healing, slowly but surely, and by increasing concerns with COVID-19, I’ve made the decision to cancel all 2021 dates,” the tweet said. “I must keep my fans, band and crew members safe. I love my team, but most of all, I love you, the fans. We’ll be back in 2022 ready to kick some a–.”

Tucker, 62, was scheduled to play Oct. 1 of ACL Fest. She also had a show scheduled for Sept. 30 at the Scoot Inn.

Organizers are requiring attendees present proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the day they’re going to the music festival. For those fully vaccinated, they can present their vaccination card in lieu of a negative test.

We asked ACL Fest organizers if they planned on replacing Tucker with another act, and once they get back to us, we’ll update this story.