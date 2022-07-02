AUSTIN (KXAN) – One person was taken to the hospital Saturday in critical, life-threatening condition after first responders conducted a water rescue near the 6600 and 6700 blocks of Blue Bluff Road.

At approximately 5:29 p.m., the Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded after multiple 911 callers reported a missing swimmer.

According to ATCEMS, the swimmer went under the water and did not resurface.

Medics on the scene reported that rescuers located the swimmer, took them out from the water and began CPR.

ATCEMS said the swimmer was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, and EMS was no longer on the scene.