SWAT team responds to disturbance at northwest Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police say an overnight disturbance that the SWAT team responded to ended peacefully.

Officers were called to the Shadow Oaks Apartments on Jollyville Road shortly before midnight Wednesday.

During their investigation, a woman locked herself inside her apartment.

When officers learned she had weapons inside, they called the SWAT team as a precaution.

The woman eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. No one was hurt.

The surrounding apartments were briefly evacuated before everyone was allowed back inside.