Man arrested after barricading in Round Rock apartment

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Sunday morning, the Round Rock Police Department SWAT team responded to the Red Hills Villas complex on A.W. Grimes Boulevard, where a male suspect was barricaded in an apartment.

According to RRPD, officers responded to a call of shots fired at about 7 a.m.

Officers said they were attempting to negotiate with the suspect. He was taken into custody at 10:40 a.m., Round Rock PD said.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic on A.W. Grimes Boulevard is currently shut down from Gattis School Road to Thompson Trail, but the road should be open again soon.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.