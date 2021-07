Austin SWAT is responding to an incident near the 1300 block of McKie Drive in north Austin on Monday afternoon (KXAN/Juan Salinas Jr.)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin SWAT responded to an incident on McKie Drive in north Austin on Monday afternoon.

Around 6 p.m., Austin police said a suspect was taken into custody.

According to the Austin Police Department, a call came in around 2:04 p.m. reporting a gun shot in the area, which is near Cameron Road.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

