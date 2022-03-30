PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A SWAT situation at a Pflugerville apartment complex Wednesday started when Austin police attempted to serve a felony warrant, police said.

APD said a man refused to leave the apartment near 1001 Nimbus Drive when officers arrived to serve the warrant. Police used pepper balls in an attempt to get the man to surrender, but he refused to come out, which prompted the call to SWAT.

After several hours, the man called 911 and said he was coming out of the Sage at 1825 apartment peacefully. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for an injury that happened while he was hiding from police. He will be taken to Travis County jail. The warrant was a first-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance, police said.