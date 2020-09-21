Susan G. Komen’s More Than Pink Walk 2020

During this period of uncertainly, there is one thing that IS certain – Breast Cancer is NOT Cancelled!

Austin’s MORE THAN PINK Walk for Susan G. Komen of Greater Central & East Texas is coming up on September 27th, 2020. This year’s Susan G. Komen Austin MORE THAN PINK Walk® is going virtual. Walk where you are and help raise the money needed to save lives and end breast cancer.

“Together, we can ensure that new treatments continue to be discovered and that people who need help get the care and support every step of the way. The Susan G. Komen Austin virtual MORE THAN PINK Walk is a community of hope, dedicated to raising funds for breakthrough breast cancer research, advocacy and patient support.”

The time to act is now. Sign up today, walk where you are, and join our community for an online MORE THAN PINK Walk experience on September 27! Visit komenwalk.org.