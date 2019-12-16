Supreme Court declines to hear homeless law appeal, how it impacts Austin

FILE – In this June 17, 2019 file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court will not review an appellate decision that makes it harder for cities to keep homeless people from sleeping on the streets. The justices on Monday did not comment as they left in place a ruling that struck down a Boise, Idaho, ordinance. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will not review an appellate decision that makes it harder for cities to keep homeless people from sleeping on the streets.

The justices on Monday did not comment as they left in place a ruling that struck down a Boise, Idaho ordinance. The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals applies across several Western states where cities are struggling with homelessness brought on by rising housing costs and income inequality. Many have similar restrictions that aim to keep homeless people from sleeping on their streets.

The appeals court held that Boise could not make it a crime for homeless people to sleep on the streets when no alternative shelter is available. The decision the justices refused to review found that the Boise ordinance violated the constitutional ban on “cruel and unusual punishment.”

In Austin, the city code used to have similar ordinances regarding camping in public places, obstruction (sit and lie) and panhandling in place. In July, however, the city voted to decriminalize those activities.

In a 2017 audit, the city auditor cautioned city government officials about their ordinances associated with homelessness, saying they could have constitutional implications.

In November, the state of Texas opened a temporary homeless camp in southeast Austin. The shelter is on more than five acres of land near U.S. Highway 183 and Montopolis Drive and is the closest land to downtown the state has available.

Turnout at the temporary camp has been mixed during the first month even with food and restroom facilities provided by the state.

Greg McCormack with Front Steps told KXAN in November the state-run facility is simply too far away from resources that can be found downtown, which was leading to low turnout.