AUSTIN (KXAN) — Record prices at the pump are putting pain on one local nonprofit.

Mariette Hummel, a spokesperson for Meals on Wheels Central Texas, said gas prices are affecting the group’s costs and volunteers.

The Associated Press reports that gas prices have been increasing since April 2020, when the initial shock of the pandemic drove prices under $1.80 a gallon, according to government data.

The national average hit a record of five dollars per gallon on Saturday, according to AAA. The average price of gas in Texas is $4.688 per gallon.

She said they are over budget for gas costs by $4,000 per month. She also said volunteers are noting the costs to deliver meals and other items.

“We can consider these costs to be impacting recruitment and filling open routes for meal delivery,” Hummel wrote in an email to KXAN News.

