String of burglaries, car break-ins target Mount Bonnell

Mount Bonnell has seen a spike in auto thefts and car burglaries in 2021. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As more residents and tourists visit Mount Bonnell this summer, guests are noting a rising number of car break-ins and burglaries.

Twenty-six crimes have been reported at the trail within the past month, according to Austin Police Department’s crime tracker data. Of the 26 crimes reported between June 20 and July 20, twenty-three of them are related to vehicle thefts.

In the year to date, APD records report a total of 166 crimes linked to Mount Bonnell, with 157 of them reported as car thefts. This already surpasses the total number of car break-ins reported in all of 2020, with 141 vehicle burglaries and four personal thefts reported.

Recent park visitors have noted their experiences in reviews on Google, TripAdvisor and Reddit, with theft victims warning prospective visitors about the break-ins.

KXAN has reached out to APD for further details on patrol operations at Mount Bonnell and related crime trends. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Have you or someone you know experienced a car break-in while visiting Mount Bonnell? Email us at reportit@kxan.com.