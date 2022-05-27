HUDSON BEND, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters are responding to a second-alarm fire at a storage unit facility in Hudson Bend Friday afternoon.
Lake Travis Fire Rescue reports the fire is at the Hudson Bend Boat & Campers Storage in the 4700 block of Hudson Bend Road.
Initial reports indicate at least six storage units are “fully involved” in the fire, LTFR says.
The Austin Fire Department reports it has units assisting LTFR.
The public is asked to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates