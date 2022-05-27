HUDSON BEND, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters are responding to a second-alarm fire at a storage unit facility in Hudson Bend Friday afternoon.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue reports the fire is at the Hudson Bend Boat & Campers Storage in the 4700 block of Hudson Bend Road.

Initial reports indicate at least six storage units are “fully involved” in the fire, LTFR says.

Emergency crews responding to a fire at a storage unit facility near Lake Travis on May 27, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

The Austin Fire Department reports it has units assisting LTFR.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

