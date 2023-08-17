Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 17, 2023

SAN SABA, Texas (KXAN) — A storage container with plastic and petroleum materials caught on fire Thursday in San Saba, according to officials.

San Saba OEM said the “intense” fire broke out across the road from a pecan facility.

Image of black smoke seen above the fire (Richland Springs VFD photos)

Evacuations were not ordered, but officials said they had people shelter in place since the evacuation route would have brought them closer to the fire.

OEM said EMS officials did check out a firefighter, but it is unknown if it was for a heat or smoke injury.

According to officials, the fire is out, but it is expected to become a hazmat situation because of plastic petroleum materials.