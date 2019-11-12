Stony Point High School student taken to hospital, another arrested after knife altercation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stony Point High School Auditorium (KXAN Photo/Chad Cross)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Independent School District is responding to an altercation involving a knife on Tuesday, resulting in the injury of one student and the arrest of another.

In a letter to parents and guardians, RRISD says that the two students met up to fight and that during the altercation one of the students received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported for medical attention.

The other student, RRISD says, was arrested by Round Rock Police.

RRISD says both students will face disciplinary actions.

In the letter, the district says:

“Please use this opportunity to remind your child to immediately contact a teacher, administrator, or counselor if they hear any rumors or conversations regarding possible actions that could harm others. Students must also be aware of the significant consequences they face if involved in any such activity. The safety and security of our students and staff are our top priorities, and we will remain vigilant in protecting them.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss