Stony Point High School student taken to hospital, another arrested after knife altercation

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Independent School District is responding to an altercation involving a knife on Tuesday, resulting in the injury of one student and the arrest of another.

In a letter to parents and guardians, RRISD says that the two students met up to fight and that during the altercation one of the students received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported for medical attention.

The other student, RRISD says, was arrested by Round Rock Police.

RRISD says both students will face disciplinary actions.

In the letter, the district says: