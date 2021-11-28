Stinky air in Austin? The ‘Luling Effect’ returns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Did you smell something bad in south Austin this weekend?

If you did, you’re not the only one.

A few residents told KXAN about a foul or rotten egg smell in the air — but the Austin Fire Department says it looked into it and say they think it was the oil fields in Luling.

“While not the typical time of day for the ‘Luling Effect,’ it seems a little push of southeast wind has brought in the oil field odor,” AFD tweeted Saturday. “… multiple units out checking the area, but we believe that’s what it is.”

What is the “Luling effect”?

In the past few years, these same foul smells have been reported in and around Austin.

AFD says it happens when sulfur smells collect at the ground instead of dissipating as usual. Then, in the morning the wind brings up the scent and spreads it through the air.

In December 2020, AFD said it had received over 100 calls about the odor that year. If you smell the odor, however, AFD says there’s no need to call 911. But if you smell natural gas inside your home, you should call 911.